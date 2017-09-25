Caja Rural-Seguros RGA sign young Spanish talent

Image 1 of 5 Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Alvaro Cuadros (AWT-GreenWay) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alvaro Cuadros (AWT-GreenWay) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Gonzalo Serrano (Spain) at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Gonzalo Serrano (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pro-Continental team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA has secured the services of young Spanish duo Gonzalo Serrano and Alvaro Cuadros from its development squad. The duo both signed two-year deals with the team.

Cuadros, 22, spent two seasons with the QuickStep-Floors development team prior to 2017 when he joined the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA development squad. Cuadros has impressed the team during several amateur races in Spain and was second in the U23 national road race in June.

"Turning pro was always the goal for this year," said Cuadros. "Getting the results and also working for the team were crucial to getting where I am. I am much more mature now as a rider than a few years ago when I moved to the pro ranks. The goal now is to keep progressing and a developing as a pro rider and find out just how far I can go."

Serrano also enjoyed a successful season with the development team and was called into the squad as a stagiaire for the Tour of Utah and Colorado Classic. The 23-year-old, who second in the U23 national time trial last year, also won the Spanish Cup this season and praises the team for making his dreams come true.

"I would say 2017 was a good year for me. I put a lot of work in the last few years to get to this level," Serrano said. "I knew it wouldn't be easy to turn pro but it's a goal I set myself two years ago and now Caja Rural - Seguros RGA have helped me fulfil that goal. The goal now is to try to adapt to the new category and continue learning, working for the team and developing as a rider."

The pair join Danilo Celano (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Julen Amezqueta and Cristian Rodriguez (Wilier Triestina), and Colombian Nelson Soto (Coldeportes-Claro) as new signings for the 2018 season.

