Bruyneel speaks out in support of Contador

RadioShack manager Johan Bruyneel has offered his support to his former rider Alberto Contador in the wake of the revelation of the Spaniard's positive test for Clenbuterol at July’s Tour de France. Bruyneel says that he believes Contador’s claim that he did not knowingly use the product.

"As with many people, I was quite shocked to learn the news about Alberto Contador's adverse analytical finding for Clenbuterol at this year's Tour de France,” Bruyneel said. “As someone who has worked closely with Alberto for three years (2007-2009), I strongly believe he is the victim of contaminated food and did not knowingly ingest the substance.

“Since 2007 Alberto has been recognized as one of the world's best cyclists, has proven his status in the top races, and has repeatedly given urine and blood with never an indication of foul play. I, like many others, have known Alberto to work hard for his results and be a model for the cycling community."

Bruyneel managed Contador at Discovery Channel and Astana. Together they won all three Grand Tours, taking the Tour de France in 2007 and 2009 to go along with 2008’s Giro d’Italia-Vuelta a España double.

