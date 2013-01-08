Brown, Gannicott and Callaghan join Dirt Norco team

Image 1 of 5 Casey Brown (Dirt Norco) (Image credit: Norco) Image 2 of 5 George Gannicott (Dirt Norco) (Image credit: Norco) Image 3 of 5 Greg Callaghan (Dirt Norco) (Image credit: Norco) Image 4 of 5 Dan Stanbridge (Dirt Norco) (Image credit: Norco) Image 5 of 5 Ben Reid (Dirt Norco) (Image credit: Norco)

The Dirt Norco mountain bike team is adding three new riders to its roster for this year including Casey Brown, George Gannicott and Greg Callaghan. They join existing riders Ben Reid and Dan Stanbridge to complete the newly diversified team.

Related Articles Kintner and Atkinson join Norco World Team

Returning racer Reid said, "I think 2013 is going to be the most exciting year yet for team Dirt Norco. It has always been our goal to use the team as a platform to help out new talent, and we are pleased to announce our new teammates joining Dan Stanbridge and me for 2013. All of these riders have impressed us by their skills and achievements on different occasions during the 2012 season and we are delighted to bring them on board."

Brown is the first woman to join the Dirt Norco Race Team after a fantastic 2012 season in which she won the Canadian National Championships, took fourth place at the Hafjell, Norway World Cup and finished seventh at the 2012 world championships.

"I am super stoked to be on a new team this year! Dirt Norco is well established and has awesome riders who I'm sure I'll learn a ton of good things from," said Brown. "Right now I'm working hard and getting prepared for the next few months of training. I have some big plans for 2013!"

Gannicott joins the Dirt Norco Race team in his final year as a junior. "I am excited... It is a great opportunity to be part of the team and be with experienced riders like Ben and Dan," siad Gannicott. "I'm keen to prove myself in 2013 and signing with the team will help me loads!"

In a shift of direction, the Dirt Norco Race Team has signed its first enduro rider to the roster: Callaghan. He will represent the team on the new Enduro World Series in Europe and North America. "Having looked up to Ben as the top Irish rider since I started mountain biking, it's awesome to now be on the same team as him and super cool to see him passing on the love to another Irish rider by bringing me on board," said Callaghan. "I'm really looking forward to racing on the Norco bikes and flying the Dirt Norco flag next season."

The addition of these three new riders allows the team to be better represented on the global race scene and diversifies its riders across numerous categories. Norco's PR Marketing Manager Pete Stace-Smith said, "We are very excited about the additional riders on the Dirt Norco Race Team. The additional feedback on the Aurum platform will help continued development of our program and the addition of Greg will help establish Norco's presence on the Enduro World Series and development of our all mountain platform."