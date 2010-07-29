British cyclist Dan Staite suspended for two years

It's all about blood - performance-enhancing methods abound in pro cycling (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Dan Staite, a British cyclist, formerly of the Cycles Dauphin Racing Team, has been banned for two years after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO) and an aromatase inhibitor, both of which are illegal under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Staite's positive came about after he was tested at the Roy Thame Cup on 13 March, 2010. Rumours of his positive test started circulating months ago. But unlike many national federations, British Cycling and UK Anti-Doping don't announce positives until the disciplinary process is complete.

After UK Anti-Doping confirmed that a doping violation had occurred, British Cycling announced that Staite's will be suspended from 1 May, 2010 to 1 May 2012.

Bob Howden, British Cycling’s Chair of Anti-Doping Commission, said in a statement: “We are naturally disappointed that a cyclist has been found guilty of doping, however, this case shows that the comprehensive testing programme which operates at all levels of the sport is delivering results."