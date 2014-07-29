British cross country team announced for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Image 1 of 2 British national team racer Annie Last sprints to her best World Cup finish yet in 2010 at Dalby. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Grant Ferguson (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

British Cycling has today announced the cross country team selected to represent Great Britain at the upcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway on September 2-7.

Related Articles Anton Cooper to lead New Zealand team at mountain bike Worlds

Current national champions Annie Last and Grant Ferguson will lead a young team for Great Britain in the cross country event, which also includes Iain Paton, Beth Crumpton and Alice Barnes in the U23 category. They will be joined by six junior riders from the Olympic Development Programme.

Speaking on the selection, British Cycling’s Olympic mountain bike coach, Phil Dixon, said, "The world championships in Lillehammer will allow the riders to compete against the world’s best on what is a very tough and physical track, but one that this young team should enjoy racing on.

"It’s great to see Annie Last continue her comeback to racing after 15 months out through injury, while Grant Ferguson has been in great form all season and we’re really looking forward to seeing if he can raise his game and push for a podium place.

"We’re taking a young team and the team selection represents a real investment in long term development. It’s the first time in a long time that we have had six junior cross country athletes on the start line and their progress is testament to the success of the British Cycling Olympic Development Pathway. It’s a really good opportunity for all the riders to race against the best riders in the world and I’m looking forward to seeing how they progress."

The team who will represent Great Britain in the downhill event will be announced in due course.

British Team for the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike Worlds

Elite women: Annie Last

U23 men: Grant Ferguson, Iain Paton

U23 women: Beth Crumpton, Alice Barnes

Junior men: Dylan Kerfoot-Robson, Frazer Clacherty, Tom Craig

Junior women: Evie Richards, Ffion James, Isla Short