Breakaway foils Bauer and Garmin-Sharp at Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 3 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 3 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) came close to a win in stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Jack Bauer was just meters away from the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Garmin-Sharp’s work to reward ratio took a battering on the fifth stage of the Tour of Britain. If they’d had a kitchen sink to hand, Garmin would have thrown it at the situation as they unsuccessfully tried to reel in the four escapees up the road.



