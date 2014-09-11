Trending

Breakaway foils Bauer and Garmin-Sharp at Tour of Britain

Team to target stage wins in final stages

Image 1 of 3

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp)

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 3

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) came close to a win in stage 15.

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) came close to a win in stage 15.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Jack Bauer was just meters away from the stage win

Jack Bauer was just meters away from the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Garmin-Sharp’s work to reward ratio took a battering on the fifth stage of the Tour of Britain. If they’d had a kitchen sink to hand, Garmin would have thrown it at the situation as they unsuccessfully tried to reel in the four escapees up the road.

Related Articles

Bauer heartbroken to miss Tour de France stage win at Nîmes

Bauer and Villumsen headline New Zealand's road world championship team

Video: Jack Bauer on how to wheelie