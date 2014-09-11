Breakaway foils Bauer and Garmin-Sharp at Tour of Britain
Team to target stage wins in final stages
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Garmin-Sharp’s work to reward ratio took a battering on the fifth stage of the Tour of Britain. If they’d had a kitchen sink to hand, Garmin would have thrown it at the situation as they unsuccessfully tried to reel in the four escapees up the road.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy