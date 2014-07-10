Brailsford has no regrets over not selecting Wiggins
Team Sky boss back Porte for Tour de France GC
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford has said he has no regrets about not selecting Bradley Wiggins for the Tour de France as a possible plan B in case Chris Froome was unable to defend his title.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy