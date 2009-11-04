Bourgain injured in Grenoble Six Day crash

Mickael Bourgain in action at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Image credit: Casey Gibson)

French sprinter Mickaël Bourgain will miss the next two UCI Track World Cups after being injured in a crash at the Six Day event in Grenoble this week.

Bourgain, the bronze medallist in the sprint in the Beijing Olympic Games, fell during a match sprint against compatriot Gregory Bauge at the Professional Sprint series on Monday. He suffered a type 3 shoulder separation, but will not need surgery to correct the injury, according to the French Cycling Federation.

"I will be immobilised for two weeks in a sling and then we'll see how the bump has changed, but apparently this could be lengthy. It could be four to six weeks before I can pull on the handlebars," Bourgain said.

"The World Cups in Cali and Melbourne are not worth thinking about. I hope to race the final in Beijing. We'll see if I am ready in time."

Bourgain will have further examinations to determine if other muscles or ligaments were damaged in the crash tomorrow.