Bourgain injured in Grenoble Six Day crash
Olympian to miss next two track World Cups
French sprinter Mickaël Bourgain will miss the next two UCI Track World Cups after being injured in a crash at the Six Day event in Grenoble this week.
Bourgain, the bronze medallist in the sprint in the Beijing Olympic Games, fell during a match sprint against compatriot Gregory Bauge at the Professional Sprint series on Monday. He suffered a type 3 shoulder separation, but will not need surgery to correct the injury, according to the French Cycling Federation.
"I will be immobilised for two weeks in a sling and then we'll see how the bump has changed, but apparently this could be lengthy. It could be four to six weeks before I can pull on the handlebars," Bourgain said.
"The World Cups in Cali and Melbourne are not worth thinking about. I hope to race the final in Beijing. We'll see if I am ready in time."
Bourgain will have further examinations to determine if other muscles or ligaments were damaged in the crash tomorrow.
