Bos left to rue crash before finishing straight in Herning

Image 1 of 4 Theo Bos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) heads for the line on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 A Rabobank rider drops back to the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Theo Bos takes the win in the final stage at the 2012 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Rabobank's best-laid plans went astray when Theo Bos crashed on the right-hand bend leading into the finishing straight on Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

Bos was being led out by Graeme Brown and Mark Renshaw when he clipped the back wheel of the latter and hit the deck heavily, taking Katusha's Alexander Kristoff with him, among others. Renshaw went on to finish in six place with Brown visibly frustrated by his teammates bad luck as he looked behind to see the pile-up of bikes and bodies.

The Dutchman was not sure of how he would pull up heading into the third stage on Monday – another day well-suited to Rabobank.

"When I got up, I felt my back. We must wait and see how it is tomorrow, " Bos told Rabosport.nl.

"I noticed that a rider [William Bonnet] was trying to get by, but I don't think that's why I crashed. Mark was at one point trying to correct his position and I could not anymore. "

Despite the fact that both himself, Dennis van Winden and Stef Clement had crashed earlier in the 206km stage, Bos was encouraged by his teammate's performance.

"We were really good," he explained. "The bend was exactly in the position where we wanted it to be. It all looked good. We were ready and I had good legs. But it was unfortunately not to be. I hope that there is less damage tomorrow, because there are still real opportunities."

Renshaw tweeted his relief at crossing the finish line unscathed.

"Now that was a nervous stage," he said. "One pair of break (sic) pads done. Good to finish in 6th but it was for Theo who fell. Dennis & Stef also crashed."