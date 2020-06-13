Bora-Hansgrohe gather in Austria for altitude camp – Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe in training in the Ötztal valley. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 2 of 25 Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger lead Bora-Hansgrohe in training. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 3 of 25 Peter Sagan gets ready for a training ride. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 4 of 25 Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger lead Bora-Hansgrohe on a training ride. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 5 of 25 (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Bora-Hansgrohe are training in the Ötztal Alps in Austria. Image 6 of 25 Peter Sagan at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 7 of 25 Rafal Majka in training in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 8 of 25 Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 10 of 25 Emanuel Buchmann puts in an effort. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 11 of 25 Max Schachmann won Paris-Nice before the season was interrupted. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 12 of 25 Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss train in the Ötztal valley. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 13 of 25 Max Schachmann in training in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 14 of 25 Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan take their turn on the front. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 15 of 25 Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss at Bora-Hansgrohe's collective training camp in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 16 of 25 The Bora-Hansgrohe team on the road in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 17 of 25 Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss in training in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 18 of 25 Rafal Majka. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 19 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe begin their preparation for the remainder of 2020 in Austria. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 20 of 25 German champion Max Schachmann. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 21 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe on the road in the Alps. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 22 of 25 Peter Sagan gets ready for a ride at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 23 of 25 (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 24 of 25 Austrian champion Patrick Konrad at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp. (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 25 of 25 (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Riders and staff of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, including team leader Peter Sagan, have gathered in Sölden, Austria for a two-week altitude training camp in the Ötztal Alps as they prepare for the return to professional racing.

Around 50 riders and staff will attend the camp. They arrived in Austria on Friday and all underwent tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus as part of a UCI and internal team medical protocol. The team told Cyclingnews that none of the riders tested positive and the riders began training and preparing for the rescheduled season while carefully following social distancing and health rules.

"I'm very happy to be again in Sölden. I've been here the last time for New Year for skiing, now I'm here for preparation with all our team Bora-Hansgrohe. I'm very happy we can start here," Sagan said in a social media post from the team.

Bora-Hansgrohe has created different groups or bubbles of riders and staff to help reduce the risk of contagion during the 18-day camp. Two groups will be based at high altitude, with three other groups staying lower in the Austrian valley but using the high mountain roads for training.

Riders will follow training programmes based on their current fitness and their goals for the rescheduled 2020 season.

Sagan is expected to return to racing at Strade Bianche on Saturday, August 1 and also target Milan-San Remo on Saturday, August 8. Sagan was due to ride the Giro d'Italia in May before the Tour de France in July and he is expected to stick to a double Grand Tour programme in September and October, and thus miss most of the cobbled Classics.