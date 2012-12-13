Boonen back to normal at Omega Pharma-QuickStep training camp

Image 1 of 6 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 6 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before stage 1 of the 2012 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Tom Boonen shows his Kristallen Fiets trophy (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 6 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma Quick Step) puts the hammer down in Het Nieuwsblad but is about to be caught by Sep Vanmarcke and Flecha. The three will stay away until the finish with Vanmarcke taking the biggest win of his career so far (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) couldn't hide his delight at winning on home roads. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Eneco Tour leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is back training, having spent three days in hospital while suffering from a severe intestinal infection. However, team doctors remain cautious regarding how long it will take for a full recovery.

Boonen joined his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates in Mallorca for what is being described as a crucial part of his preparation for the coming season.

"Tom spent four hours training with his teammates on Tuesday," directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters told Het Nieuwsblad. "This morning [Wednesday] he cycled with [Zdenek] Bakala and two hours in the afternoon there was the fitness program. Everything was completed normally, but I think it's too early for an evaluation. Only after a week training can we safely draw conclusions."

Team Doctor Yvan Vanmol explained that Boonen had lost close to two kilograms during his ordeal.

"It took a little longer than we thought, but the problems are solved. He is now training, eating and drinking normally again," he said.

Boonen’s racing season is scheduled to begin at the Tour de San Luis in January.