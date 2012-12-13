Boonen back to normal at Omega Pharma-QuickStep training camp
Peeters wants to wait a week for an evaluation
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is back training, having spent three days in hospital while suffering from a severe intestinal infection. However, team doctors remain cautious regarding how long it will take for a full recovery.
Boonen joined his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates in Mallorca for what is being described as a crucial part of his preparation for the coming season.
"Tom spent four hours training with his teammates on Tuesday," directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters told Het Nieuwsblad. "This morning [Wednesday] he cycled with [Zdenek] Bakala and two hours in the afternoon there was the fitness program. Everything was completed normally, but I think it's too early for an evaluation. Only after a week training can we safely draw conclusions."
Team Doctor Yvan Vanmol explained that Boonen had lost close to two kilograms during his ordeal.
"It took a little longer than we thought, but the problems are solved. He is now training, eating and drinking normally again," he said.
Boonen’s racing season is scheduled to begin at the Tour de San Luis in January.
