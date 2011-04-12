Many teams interested in Boonen, agent says

Dusty conditions for Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Boonen's contract with the Quick Step team expires at the end of this season and although he has not won one of the major Classics for two years, his agent Paul De Geyter is not concerned about the former world champion's future.

There is no lack of interest in Boonen,” his manager De Geyter told Het Laatste Nieuws, according to sporza.be.

"Several teams have already come knocking. The first offers came in even before the Spring season had really begun.”

Boonen's last major Classic win was Paris-Roubaix in 2009. He finished second in both Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders in 2010 but his results were overshadowed by the performances of Fabian Cancellara. This year he won Gent-Wevelgem and finished just off the podium in Flanders, in fourth place. His only other victory this season is the first stage of the Tour of Qatar.

"A big victory would certainly have strengthened us at the bargaining table, but Tom Boonen is one of those riders who doesn't have to keep on proving his market value,” De Geyter said.

The Belgian agent said that it was possible the 30-year-old would leave Quick Step, where he has ridden since 2003, but the Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere is keen to keep him.

“Like with the other teams, we will have a quiet talk with Patrick Lefevere. And then we will see how it goes,” De Geyter concluded.

"There can be a huge gap between showing interest and offering a contract.”