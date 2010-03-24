Boonen adds Gent-Wevelgem to weekend schedule

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was a little bit happier once he got to the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) looks disappointed after finishing second (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank) exchange post-race congratulations (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 5 Oscar Freire sprinted to an emphatic victory (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) has changed his mind and added Gent-Wevelgem to his racing schedule. He will now ride both races of the opening weekend of the Flemish week, the E3 Prijs on Saturday and Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. The Flemish week opens today with Dwars door Vlaanderen, which Boonen will also contest.

Related Articles Boonen has no regrets after Milan-San Remo

The Belgian team announced Boonen's participation in both weekend races on Tuesday evening and said it would announce the rest of its line-up on Thursday.

This year Gent-Wevelgem has a new place on the racing calendar, moving from the Wednesday after the Ronde van Vlaanderen to the Sunday before it.

Boonen had prevously announced he would ride only the E3Prijs but skip Gent-Wevelgem. He has won both races in the past, the E3 Prijs every year from 2004 to 2007, and Gent-Wevelgem in 2004. His next races will be the Driedaagse van de Panne and the Ronde.