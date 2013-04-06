Boom unsure how to deal with Cancellara in Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 5 Lars Boom (Blanco) during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Lars Boom (Blanco) continues to test Pioneer's new power meter. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 5 Lars Boom (Blanco) at the team car (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 Lars Boom (Blanco) at the start of Tirreno-Adriatico with his new Pioneer SGX-CA900 power meter computer head. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Lars Boom (Blanco) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The leader of the Blanco team in Paris-Roubaix on Sunday will be Lars Boom (Blanco). The former cyclo-cross world champion has high aspirations after a strong ride last year. The main question is whether to stay with top favourite Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack) or go before the latter attacks.

“Last weekend things went according to plan; I finished top-10. I’m feeling good now, better than last week, like it should be. What comes up is a very important race. It’s the one on top of my wish list,” Boom said when talking with the media at the team presentation on the Place Charles de Gaulle in start town Compiègne.

When asked whether he wanted to stay with Cancellara or go earlier Boom hesitated. “It’s a tough question. I would very much like to follow. It’s an expensive gamble you can take. If you’re dropped, there’s still the possibility of closing the gap later.”

“I don’t know how he’s to be beaten. He’s got so much power. He’s also such a strong time trialist that if he’s got a gap he’ll probably stay away until the finish. For that there are two options: anticipating by attacking earlier or making the gamble that you can stay on his wheel on the cobbles,” Boom said. “You can speculate what you want right now but what matters most is how you feel on the bike on Sunday. If you feel really good then maybe you can follow. If you’re a bit less good then maybe you should anticipate and get away earlier.”

Last year Boom rode a very strong race. At the end of the race he entered the legendary vélodrome in Roubaix in second place but he eventually left the vélodrome with a disappointing sixth place.

“I rode a very good race but had a bad sprint. Of course, I think about it often because I could’ve been on the podium. It’s my dream to be on the podium here, preferably on the highest spot,” Boom said.