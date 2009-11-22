Boom race two cyclo-cross events in 2010

Image 1 of 2 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Isosport) Image 2 of 2 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank's Lars Boom has confirmed that he will ride in two cyclo-cross events early next year before he turns his focus towards his early season Classics goals on the road.

The 23-year-old Dutchman will race at the GP Groenendaal - St Michielsgestel on January 3 and again a week later at the 2010 Dutch national Championship in Heerlen on January 10. Boom has won the Dutch title twice previously, in 2007 and 2008.

A winner of the World cyclo-cross Championships in 2008, Boom has made a successful transition to road racing this year. He became the first Dutchman to win a Grand Tour stage in four seasons when he won stage 15 at the 2009 Vuelta a España.

Despite demand from cyclo-cross race promoters for his presence at their races, Boom says his primary objectives are now with road racing, "but I have enough love of 'cross to do a few races this winter," Boom told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Boom's participation in the 2008/2009 cyclo-cross season saw him start with Rabobank on the road in May this year. With only the two cyclo-cross races planned for next year, he will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring Classics for the first time. He indicated to De Telegraaf that the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix were objectives for the early part of next season.

