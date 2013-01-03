Boels Rentals steps up to sponsor Holland Ladies Tour

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The Holland Ladies Tour will continue for several more years, as its financial future has been secured through a new sponsor. Boels Rentals will back the race, to be known as the Boels Holland Ladies Tour.

“Thanks to Boels Rental, we continue to invest in the Dutch women's cycling,” which consisted of not only Olympic and Worlds road champion Marianne Vos, but also “many others at a very high level now,” said race chairman Marten de Lange. "We offer the teams the option to go against each other at the highest international level of competition.”

Vos has won the race the last four consecutive years. This year's edition, scheduled for September 3-8, will feature a team time trial and a queen stage n the Limburg province.

Boels is becoming a big name in sponsoring Dutch cycling, as it was a sponsor at both the World Championships in Limburg and the national championships. It is particularly active in women's cycling, as sponsor of the Boels Dolmans team. It will also sponsor the women's one-day race Boels Holland Hills Classics on May 24.

In 2012 the race was sponsored by the hairstyling salon chain BrainWash. De Lange said that while he was grateful for their support, without which the race may well have been cancelled, “it was for both parties clear that this would only be for one year.”