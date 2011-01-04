Boasson Hagen helps inspire Hushovd and Arvesen

Image 1 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) at the start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Don't mess with the best. Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) is ready to get down to business. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is considered by many to be the future of cycling, but his success has motivated experienced riders and fellow Norwegians, Thor Hushovd and Kurt-Asle Arvesen to remain at the top of the sport. World champion Thor Hushovd says the competition from his younger Norwegian rival has helped him over the last few seasons.

“Last year when he did so well, I thought, heck, I will be motivated by his success, but I also think I can retain my position. For that is what it is to be an athlete, you want to be on top,” he told TV 2 Sporten.

Boasson Hagen agreed with his countryman. “I think we are motivated by each other. The fact that the won the Worlds inspires me to do the same one day and if I can motivate him, that is very good.”

Fellow Norwegian and Sky teammate Kurt-Asle Arvesen concurred as well. “He inspires me to get up and get on with my training, and do what I'm supposed to be doing,” he said.