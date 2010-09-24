Boardman Bikes to sponsor UnitedHealthcare Presented by Maxxis

Boardman Bikes will sponsor UnitedHealthCare presented by Maxxis in 2011. (Image credit: Robert Smith)

The UnitedHealthcare Presented by Maxxis team will ride Boardman bikes in 2011, both parties confirmed on Friday.

The team will ride the new Elite SLR (Superlight Racing) and Elite AiR (Aerodynamic Racing) road frames and the latest Elite AiR/TT time trial frame.

For UnitedHealthCare, the partnership will not only supply them with bikes, but also Chris Boardman's expertise as a highly successful pro racer.

"Our focus with this team was to build it to win on an ever-widening stage, and especially the Amgen Tour of California," said team director Mike Tamayo in a statement. "To do that, we've not only been looking to sign quality riders, but also to partner with quality sponsors. When we looked at potential bike partners, we immediately saw the advantage in a company like Boardman Bikes.

"They build super-light carbon bikes and technologically advanced time trial machines. Just as important, we could see how, for instance, Chris Boardman could help our riders get back time in the time trials of the Amgen Tour, or help new signing Scott Zwizanski reach the top step of the U.S. Time Trial Championships. Just having his expertise will prove invaluable for our riders."

For Boardman Bikes, the sponsorship will help them gain a foothold in both the US and European markets, both of which are important for their future growth.

"With Team UnitedHealthcare stepping up to Professional Continental for 2011, they give us a platform here in Europe, but also a fantastic entry into the North American market," Chris Boardman said. "They've been one of the top teams in the U.S. for some time, and they've earned a reputation for professionalism both on and off the bike. We're all looking forward to helping the team achieve its goals and aspirations as it grows toward the ProTour level."