BMC headlines list of Tour of Utah teams

Image 1 of 5 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 1 - The peloton passes by Checkerboard Mesa on its way out of Zion National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah - Stage 1 - Riders enter the 1.1 mile long tunnel cut through one of the mountains in Zion National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) enjoying his time in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The peloton spread across the road with Trek-Segafredo and Silber doing the damage at the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Logan Owen wins stage 3 at the 2015 Tour of Utah

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah today announced 14 of the 16 teams that will compete in the 13th edition of the 2.HC race from July 31 to August 6, with BMC Racing leading the way as the sole representative from the WorldTour ranks so far.

Four teams will be competing in the race for the first time, including Albanian-registered Continental team Amore & Vita-Selle SMP, Spanish Pro Continental team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, US Continental team Cylance, and Pro Continental team Israel Cycling Academy.

Teams familiar to the race include US Continental squads Axeon Hagens Berman, Holowesko-Citadel, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Rally Cycling. Canadian Continental team Silber Pro Cycling will return in 2017 as well.

UnitedHealthcare and Novo Nordisk will represent US-registered Pro Continental teams, while Italian Pro Continental teams Bardiani CSF and Nippo-Vini Fantini will each be making their second appearances in the race.

"The lineup of teams for the 2017 Tour of Utah brings impressive cycling resumes and international flavor," said Jenn Andrs, executive director of the Tour of Utah. "With six international teams and four newcomers, the peloton will treat fans to world-class racing with a depth of talent. The scenic byways and mountain roads in Utah always prove challenging, and I expect a tremendous week of racing in August."

A complete field of 16 internationally sanctioned teams will be confirmed later this spring, according to Wednesday's announcement. If past history is any indication, those two teams will likely be US-registered WorldTour outfits Cannondale-Drapac and Trek-Segafredo.

Tour of Utah 2017 teams:

WorldTour

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Pro Continental

Bardiani CSF (Italy)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Spain)

Israel Cycling Academy (Israel)

Nippo-Vini Fantini (Italy)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Continental

Amore & Vita-Selle SMP p/b Fondriest (Albania)

Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team (USA)

Cylance Cycling (USA)

Holowesko l Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA)

Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Maxxis (USA)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Silber Pro Cycling (Canada)