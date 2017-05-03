BMC headlines list of Tour of Utah teams
Race confirms 14 of the 16 teams that will compete from July 31-August 6
The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah today announced 14 of the 16 teams that will compete in the 13th edition of the 2.HC race from July 31 to August 6, with BMC Racing leading the way as the sole representative from the WorldTour ranks so far.
Four teams will be competing in the race for the first time, including Albanian-registered Continental team Amore & Vita-Selle SMP, Spanish Pro Continental team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, US Continental team Cylance, and Pro Continental team Israel Cycling Academy.
Teams familiar to the race include US Continental squads Axeon Hagens Berman, Holowesko-Citadel, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and Rally Cycling. Canadian Continental team Silber Pro Cycling will return in 2017 as well.
UnitedHealthcare and Novo Nordisk will represent US-registered Pro Continental teams, while Italian Pro Continental teams Bardiani CSF and Nippo-Vini Fantini will each be making their second appearances in the race.
"The lineup of teams for the 2017 Tour of Utah brings impressive cycling resumes and international flavor," said Jenn Andrs, executive director of the Tour of Utah. "With six international teams and four newcomers, the peloton will treat fans to world-class racing with a depth of talent. The scenic byways and mountain roads in Utah always prove challenging, and I expect a tremendous week of racing in August."
A complete field of 16 internationally sanctioned teams will be confirmed later this spring, according to Wednesday's announcement. If past history is any indication, those two teams will likely be US-registered WorldTour outfits Cannondale-Drapac and Trek-Segafredo.
Tour of Utah 2017 teams:
WorldTour
BMC Racing Team (USA)
Pro Continental
Bardiani CSF (Italy)
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Spain)
Israel Cycling Academy (Israel)
Nippo-Vini Fantini (Italy)
Team Novo Nordisk (USA)
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
Continental
Amore & Vita-Selle SMP p/b Fondriest (Albania)
Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team (USA)
Cylance Cycling (USA)
Holowesko l Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA)
Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Maxxis (USA)
Rally Cycling (USA)
Silber Pro Cycling (Canada)
