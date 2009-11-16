BMC confirm Baldato and Savary as directors

Image 1 of 2 Fabio Baldato (Lampre) smiles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mike Sayers during the 2007 Tour de Nez. (Image credit: Larry Rosa Photography/larryrosa.com)

BMC Racing Team today confirmed Italian Fabio Baldato and Swiss René Savary as sports directors for 2010. The team also announced that American Mike Sayers has extended his contract with the squad and will continue to act as a director to the team's US and Under-23 riders.

"I am naturally very happy to have three such competent assistants," said BMC Directeur Sportif John Lelangue. "Mike will be focused on the American riders and our Under-23 project, Fabio will be our man for the Classics and Italian races, and René will be most involved in the development and recruitment of our young Swiss riders."

Baldato, who retired from professional competition in 2008, has signed a one-year contract with BMC and is expected to support the team's ambitions in the Classics and Italian race schedule.

"Fabio brings a wealth of experience to the team for both the Historic and the Classic races," said BMC's Principal Jim Ochowicz. "Additionally he will be a great asset during our racing campaign in Italy next season."

Savary, too, has signed a one-year deal to act as a director with the squad. As a track rider, he rode for Switzerland at the 1972 Olympics in the team and individual pursuit. He has already assisted Lelangue during BMC's participations in the Dauphiné Libéré and the Tour de Romandie this season.

"Rene has years of experience working with cyclists on the professional circuit and at the Olympic level. He will be a valuable asset to our group of directors," said Ochowicz.

