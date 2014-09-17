BMC announce Worlds team time trial squad

Image 1 of 4 Team BMC looked fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) passing through the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 BMC were run out of the medals (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Peter Velits (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing Team have announced its six-man roster for the World Championships team time trial event which takes place on Saturday in Ponferrada, Spain. The American team finished fourth at last year's Worlds and was second in 2012. BMC won the team time trial at the Giro del Trentino in May this year and will be looking for more success against the clock.

Leading the team's aspirations for the rainbow jersey will be USA Pro Challenge winner Tejay van Garderen and Slovakian national time trial champion Peter Velits. Van Garderen won the final day time trial in Vail to seal his second USA Pro title and will be key rider for the team over the 57.1km course.

The riders will face a total of 386m of climbing on the course with the steepest gradient clocking in at 10%. A few kilometres before the finish there is one final climb with an elevation of just over 100m and a maximum inclination of 7% before fast downhill finish into Ponferrada.

Rohan Dennis will make his team time trial debut for team having just completed the Vuelta a España and impressed on the final day time trial in which he placed third. Silvan Dillier, Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato are the other three riders to be selected for the team.

Both Quinzato and van Garderen have ridden the last two team time trial events while Velits was part of the winning team with Omega Pharma-Quick Step at the last two editions of the Worlds event.

BMC for the World Championships team time trial: Rohan Dennis, Silvan Dillier, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Tejay van Garderen and Peter Velits.