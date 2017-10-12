BMC aiming high at inaugural Tacx Pro Classic to close out European season

Image 1 of 4 Floris Gerts (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Ben Hermans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Manuel Senni enjoying his monument in the limelight after securing the Colorado Classic win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC Racing will line out at the inaugural Tacx Pro Classic in Middelburg, Netherlands with a young squad capable of claiming victory. The Tacx Pro Classic is BMC's final race on European soil for the 2017 season.

As one four WorldTour teams in the peloton, BMC Racing expect to take responsibility throughout the race with weather likely to affect the overall outcome. The 200km 1.1 race from Middelburg to Neeltje Jans is effectively a home race for Floris Gerts who has spent just three days racing in the Netherlands in 2017.

Despite the challenges, Gerts is motivated for a result before jetting off to China for the first edition of the Tour of Guangxi.

"For me, there are not many races that are so close to home. It has been a long season, so this extra boost will be nice. I'm ready to give it one last go in Europe before leaving for my last race in China," said Gerts.

Compatriot and stagiaire Bram Welten joins Gets for the October 14 race alongside American Joey Rosskopf, and a trio of departing riders at the end of the season. Manuel Senni, Silvan Dillier and Ben Hermans are all departing BMC after the 2017 season but Sports Director Valerio Piva doesn't expect anything less than 100 percent focus and effort from the entire team.

"While this is a new race for 2017, we know the area well, and the wind will definitely be a key factor in the outcome of the race especially on the open roads," Piva said. "We aren't going in with a specific leader, and we know that every rider is capable of seizing opportunities as they arise. Plus I think both Floris Gerts, and Bram Welten, who we know have fast finishes, will be motivated about riding in the Netherlands."

The Tour of Guangxi (October 19-24) and the Japan Cup (October 22) are the final two races on the 2017 calendar for BMC Racing.