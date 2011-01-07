Bissell Pro Cycling signs Thomson

South Africa's Jay Thomson has signed with Bissell for the 2011 season. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

The Bissell Pro Cycling team announced today a late addition to its roster, South African Jay Thomson. The 24-year-old rider had committed to the Pegasus Sports team for 2011, but opted to move to the US Continental Bissell team after his former squad was unable to secure a ProTeam or Professional Continental licence.

"Bissell Pro Cycling is very excited to have signed Jay Thomson for the 2011 season," said team director Omer Kem. "His promising future is undeniable and his strength as a rider will unquestionably complement the team's strong and well-rounded roster this season, making him a tremendous asset as he chases the NRC overall and team titles."

Thomson is an all-around rider whose strengths lie in time trials, stage races an sprinting. The South African turned pro in 2008 and has earned podium results at a range of international and domestic races. Most notably in 2010, Thomson captured the sprinter's jersey at two NRC races: the Cascade Classic and Redlands Classic. In addition, he finished second overall at the Fitchburg Classic and took third place at the Tour of Battenkill.

"Bissell showed that it was such a professional team in 2010, and I'm looking forward to being a part of that experience in 2011," said Thomson. "I hope to add dimension to the team with my riding style. After racing in America in 2010, I'm glad to be returning to the U.S. where I'll have the opportunity to compete at the best races."

Teammate Frank Pipp added, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Jay on board. He is an animal on the bike and gives 110 percent always. Given Jay's relative newness to cycling, I have a feeling what we saw last year from him is just the tip of the iceberg".