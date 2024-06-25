Biniam Girmay to hunt for Tour de France success after first week crash-out in Giro d'Italia

By
published

Intermarché-Wanty confirm Eritrean in eight-man Tour de France lineup

2024 Brussels Cycling Classic: Biniam Girmay celebrates second
2024 Brussels Cycling Classic: Biniam Girmay celebrates second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian WorldTour team Intermarché-Wanty have confirmed their eight-man lineup for the Tour de France, with sprinter Biniam Girmay making his second Grand Tour start of the season after crashing out of the 2024 Giro d’Italia.

Girmay, 24, was unlucky to enough to crash and fall heavily twice in just six kilometres on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia, which he subsequently abandoned.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.