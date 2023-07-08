Biniam Girmay: 'I managed to show that I am here in the Tour de France to win'

It was just Biniam Girmay’s third opportunity to contest a Tour de France sprint on stage 7 but already the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider has stepped up to the podium, taking a third place that has also given the Eritrean confidence for the fast finishes to come.

The charged and technical run into Bordeaux after 170km was not without controversy as winner Jasper Philipsen’s move across the road in the final dash to the line meant Girmay was squeezed in toward the barrier. Nevertheless, the 23 year old managed to keep enough momentum to add a Tour de France podium to his Grand Tour tally, which already includes a first and second place from the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

“What made me happy today is that I managed to show that I am here in the Tour de France to win a stage,” Girmay said in a team statement put out after the stage. “And even more importantly, that I reached the finish line safely.”

“In dangerous sprints like today it is important that everyone respects the rules and sprints in a straight line. I really felt in danger when I hit the barriers with my foot. It could have ended in a nightmare for me and all riders behind.”

Both Astana-Qazaqstan and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty protested, but there were no penalties handed down, unlike on stage 4 when Alpecin Deceuninck's Mathieu van der Poel, was fined for deviating from his line during the sprint lead out for Philipsen, bumping Girmay in the process.

“Anyway, I am proud to take my first podium in my first ever Tour de France,” said Girmay after stage 7. “It shows that my condition is growing. Dion Smith and the rest of the team did a fantastic job in the final kilometres.”

It has been a spring of challenges for Girmay, who finished 97th in Gent-Wevelgem after winning the race in 2022 and then he crashed at the Tour of Flanders, sustaining a concussion that lead to two months without racing. However, he had shown he was coming into his debut Tour de France with powerful form when he took victory on stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse.

The climb heavy start to the Tour de France this year has meant that the chances to chase that sprint win in the first week of racing have been limited, with Girmay taking 11th on stage 3 and 19th on stage 4 before jumping up to third behind Philipsen and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) on Friday.

Saturday’s stage 8 immediately presents another opportunity, plus the hilly profile near the end of the 200.7km to Limoges is likely to play to Girmay’s strengths.

“Collectively we are becoming stronger day by day, so I’m confident for tomorrow,” said Girmay. “With the harder profile we expect a smaller group to sprint for the victory and that’s what I prefer.”