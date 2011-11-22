Big names line up for Cycling NSW’s 30th Clarence Street Cyclery Cup

Image 1 of 3 New South Wales' Jackson Law was crowned Champion of Champions. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 2 of 3 Caleb Ewan and Jackson Law celebrate their win in the men's under 19 madison final. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 3 of 3 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone was the fastest man in the 1000m time trial final. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)

Sydney's premier track cycling carnival will take center stage next Saturday December 3 at Dunc Gray Velodrome, with the running of the 30th Clarence Street Cyclery Cup. Some of the best talent NSW has to offer will be on show for the 30th edition of the carnival which is renowned for being a leading indicator of form leading into the National Track Cycling Championships.

A fantastic list of riders will go into to battle on the boards including riders returning from the Oceania Track Championships in New Zealand plus numerous junior and master's world champions, national champions and a field on talented juniors. Headlining the carnival are riders such as Olympic hopeful Scott Law, Junior World Champions Caleb Ewan and Jackson Law, current Australian Time Trial champion Jackson Leigh-Rathbone and Korean Sunjae Jang. Along with these impressive names there are numerous NSW Institute of Sport athletes plus World Masters Champions David Stevens and Gavin White who will test the young guns.

"The Clarence Street Cyclery Cup is NSW's showcase track cycling carnival and being the 30th anniversary edition, we look forward to another great day of first class racing on the boards at Dunc Gray Velodrome," said Kevin Young, Cycling NSW Chief Executive Officer. Mr Young added "with such an impressive list of riders, coupled with the NSW Kierin Championships, it's sure to be an entertaining day for all the family".

Former winners of the Clarence Street Cup include names such as Mark Renshaw, Ben Kersten, Brett Dutton and Jackson Leigh-Rathbone. There's a long list of riders who will be looking to take out not only the Cup, but the NSW Elite Keirin Championships and U17's Scratch Race Championships which are to be run in conjunction with the carnival.

Tickets to the event can be purchased from Cycling NSW's Office on 9738 5850 or at the door from $15 with free entry for children under the age of 15. Racing will commence from 2pm for the juniors, with the main carnival commencing at 6.00pm.

