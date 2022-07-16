Bettiol gutted, emotional after Matthews snatches victory in Mende

An emotional Alberto Bettiol apologised to his EF Education-EasyPost teammates and staff for missing out on the win the stage to Mende, the Tuscan rider massively disappointed to finish second behind Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) after sensing the victory was his in the final two kilometres.

Bettiol had come under fire and was forced to apologise for appearing to attack from the peloton when teammate Neilson Powless was in the breakaway on the cobbled stage to Wallers. He wanted to make amends and show his true talent after two difficult seasons.

“Sometimes you spend five hours on the bike and in a few seconds the victory goes from you,” Bettiol said beyond the finish line.

“I’d promised everyone in this team, everyone who makes a big effort for us, to try for another victory. I’m disappointed for me and for them and for people who believe in me.”

“Uran wanted to help me and so that’s why I’m sorry for the faith a great rider like him, who is even my roommate, put in me. It would have been great to win for him and the team, who are all fantastic.”



Bettiol was also sporting in defeat, congratulating Mathews. “I think Matthews deserved this victory. He started the attack with 52km to go. He did like I did a few days ago but he made it. On the uphill finish I didn’t make it,” he pointed out.

Bettiol went across to Matthews - who had left two companions behind on the 10.3% climb to the Mende Aerodrome - from the chasing group. But then, over the top, Matthews caught him and attacked to win alone.

“I really thought my chance had gone when the three got away. Then in the final I got back up there. That’s the Tour, your feelings go up and down, you feel good and then bad,” Bettiol explained.

“Then Matthews had that extra, final jump on me. I thought I’d got rid of him after attacking him as soon as I got up to him. But he’s a great rider who knows how to fight back. He deserves to win.”



Bettiol won the 2019 Tour of Flanders but has struggled with serious health problems and COVID-19 in 2021 and early 2022.

The Italian finished his 2021 season early due to chronic ulcerative colitis, a condition that had already ruined his Classics campaign. He was able to enjoy a full winter of training after special treatment but then COVID-19 disrupted his spring campaign.

Now he seems back to his best and is looking forward to the rest of the Tour de France and the 2022 season. “The Tour is not over yet and I’ll give it another try,” he said.

“I’m optimistic about the remaining stages and especially for after the Tour. After a really hard year, with all the health problems I’ve had, I finally feel good.

“I know my directeur sportif and my teammates have faith in me. I just hope to do something in this Tour or this season to pay them back. My season is not over and my Tour de France is not over. I’m disappointed but also a little happy too.”