Beti Bike Bash women's race adds skills clinic

Racers lined up at the Beti Bike Bash (Image credit: Mark Woolcott Photography)

Team YetiBeti's second annual Beti Bike Bash, a mountain bike race for women, set for Sunday, June 12, 2011, at Bear Creek Lake Park in the Foothills west of Denver, Colorado, has added more activities to its schedule.

A day of mountain bike racing for women is already on tap. Last year's inaugural event drew 200 women, including 90 beginner women through top pros. What's new for this year's event is the addition of a mountain bike skills clinic and pre-ride with Specialized pro racer Rebecca Rusch on Saturday, June 11. She'll also be participating in a question and answer session with several other elite women.

"Rebecca's participation will really enhance the whole weekend since there still may be women who won't race, but could really benefit from the clinic and opportunity to ask questions," said Amy Thomas of the Yeti Beti team to Cyclingnews. The Beti Bike Bash supports women's mountain biking and brings together amateur and elite racers.

The course at Bear Creek is a four-mile, non-technical and fast singletrack loop with views of surrounding Red Rocks Park. Beginners (category 3) will ride 2 laps, with the sport (category 2) riders racing 3 laps, and the Open/Pro/Singlespeed race featuring 4 fast laps. The pro women will be competing for a cash purse that will pay 10 deep, with $1000 for first place.

There will also be a showing of the "Race Across the Sky" movie in conjunction with the weekend. It is expected to play on June 10.

Team YetiBeti, which is behind the Beti Bike Bash, is also hosting a team fundraiser at the Great Divide Brewery on Saturday, April 9 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. For a cost of $25, attendees will get all the Great Divide beer they can drink, food, a silent auction and a raffle, including an entry into the popular Growler race from Dave Wiens.

For more information, please visit www.betibikebash.com.

Information on Mountain2Mountain, please visit www.mountain2mountain.org.