Bennett leads Ireland into World Championships - News shorts

Bennett leads Ireland into World Championships

Cycling Ireland has named their 12-rider squad for October’s World Championships with Sam Bennett and Nicolas Roche spearheading the team.

“Doha will see a lot of fast races” said Cycling Ireland Technical Director Brian Nugent.

“We have selected a team with strong riders across all categories, the profile for the courses are fairly flat, so there should be intense racing, which could come down to bunch sprints. The time trial courses will be fast too, and after a strong showing at the European Championships last month, we are hoping for some top performances from the team.”

Bennett will lead the team in the men’s road race with Matt Brammeier and Ryan Mullen protecting their sprinter. Mullen will also take part in the time trial, with Roche also competing in the discipline.

Anna Turvey is set to be Ireland’s only representative in the women’s side, and will compete in the individual time trial.

Eddie Dunbar, Michael O’Loughlin, Matthew Teggart and Daire Feeley will race in the U23s, while Jake Gray, Ronan Toumey and Xeno Young take part in the junior events.

Lynch to attempt para-cycling Hour Record

Irish para-cyclist Colin Lynch will make his second attempt at breaking the UCI Hour Record on Saturday, October 1. Lynch is the first male para-cyclist to go for the record since the UCI updated their regulations, which now allows them to ratify para-cycling attempts. He made a record attempt last year but was unable to complete it after a getting a puncture.

Lynch, who had his leg amputated due to complications after a leg-break, races in the C2 category. He is a multiple-time world champion and recently won silver in the road time trial at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“Since I began in para-cycling in 2008, the UCI Hour Record is something that I’ve had my eye on,” said Lynch. “And after the disappointment of crashing out last year whilst making an attempt, it has been on the forefront of my mind to come back and try again.

“Coming off a successful Paralympic Games, winning silver in the time trial, getting this record would finish off a great year for me – and it is my hope that this attempt will spur on other para-cyclists to make similar attempts.”

French rider Laurent Thirionet set the C2 benchmark of 41.31km in 1999.

Lynch is not the first para-cyclist to attempt the Hour Record; Sarah Storey tried to break the women’s Hour Record in 2015. She posted a distance of 45.5km, to set a new C5 record.

Schultz joins Caja-Rural on two-year deal

Spanish Pro Continental squad Caja Rural - Seguros RGA have signed Nick Schultz on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old Australian rider was part of the SEG Racing Academy and has been with Orica-BikeExchange for the second half of this season as a stagiaire.

Schultz, who impressively won a stage at the Tour de l’Avenir in the summer expressed his delight with the move, and his intention to make the grade with his new team and a new culture.

“Since I was very young, I dreamed of turning professional in Europe. It means so much to me that Caja Rural - Seguros RGA has provided me with this opportunity to pursue my dreams. The management of the team had already shown faith in me earlier this season and it was important for me to join a team who I felt believed in me and wanted to help me develop and progress through the professional ranks. I see Caja Rural - Seguros RGA as a very strong team who takes part in some of the nicest races in the world. From the exterior, it appears the team has a family like atmosphere and that is very important to me.





Follow Il Lombardia live on Cyclingnews

Il Lombardia is the final monument of the season and will close out the WorldTour calendar this Saturday. The course has been turned on its head for 2016 with the riders starting in the lakeside town of Como and finishing in Bergamo.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali will not return but his teammate Fabio Aru will lead Astana’s charge. The Italian will face challenges from Gianluca Brambilla, Rigoberto Uran, Mikel Landa and more.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the race, which begins at 10:50 local time, from start to finish. You can find the start list here.