Belgium seeking new venue for 2013 cyclo-cross championships

Niels Albert (BKCP – Powerplus) is Belgian cyclo-cross champion. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The Belgian Cycling Federation needs to find a new venue for its 2013 cyclo-cross national championship after the city of Gent dropped its plan to host the race.

Gent was supposed to host a test event, the Grote Prijs De Gentenaar, at the Blaarmeersen recreation park last Saturday, but the event was cancelled after city officials declared several sections of the park as ecologically sensitive.

Organisers decided that it would be impossible to design a course around these areas, and were forced to cancel the race.

