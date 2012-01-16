Belgian selection for Cross Worlds announced

The elite men's podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Rob Peeters (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Belgian cycling federation has released the names of the seven riders that will represent the country at the upcoming UCI Cyclo-Cross Worlds in Koksijde, on January 29. National coach Rudy De Bie selected Sven Nys, Niels Albert, Kevin Pauwels, Klaas Vantornout, Rob Peeters, Bart Aernouts and Tom Meeusen.

Sven Vanthourenhout, Nys' teammate at Landbouwkrediet, was not selected even though Nys had explicitly asked for his integration in the Worlds team. "At the Worlds, less competitive riders will be dropped anyway as soon as the favourites accelerate,' De Bie told Sportwereld. "Rob Peeters has proved at the most recent races that he deserves to be in the selection."

Peeters finished third-placed at the Belgian Championships where Nys reclaimed his title, and teammate Vanthourenhout got fourth.