Belgian allrounder Rune Herregodts to race for UAE Team Emirates in 2025

By
published

Intermarché-Wanty racer third confirmed new signing for Tadej Pogačar's team

Rune Herregodts
Rune Herregodts (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that Rune Herregodts will be their third new rider for 2025, with the Belgian allrounder signing a two-year contract with Tadej Pogačar's squad.

A pro since 2021, Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty) will ride for UAE Team Emirates, alongside fellow newcomers Jhonatan Narvaéz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) next season. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.