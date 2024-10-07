Belgian allrounder Rune Herregodts to race for UAE Team Emirates in 2025

UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that Rune Herregodts will be their third new rider for 2025, with the Belgian allrounder signing a two-year contract with Tadej Pogačar's squad.

A pro since 2021, Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty) will ride for UAE Team Emirates, alongside fellow newcomers Jhonatan Narvaéz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) next season.

Like the Ecuadorian and Vermeersch - the latter recently second in the Gravel World Championships and also a former runner-up in Paris-Roubaix - Herregodts is expected to shine in the Spring Classics. However, the versatile 26-year-old has other specialities where he could produce top results for his new team, too.

Herregodts has considerable talent for breakaways, as was revealed with his impressively planned-out win in the opening stage of the 2022 Vuelta a Andalucia. He also memorably came within metres of winning stage 1 of the Critíerium du Dauphiné in 2023, being swept up by the bunch in sight of the finish line at the end of a 150-kilometre breakaway.

Herregodts is a gifted time triallist as well, claiming his first overall stage race win in the ZLM Tour thanks to a victory in the opening individual race against the clock. He also captured bronze for a second successive season in this year's Belgian TT National Championships.

"UAE are one of the best teams in the world and to be there in that group of top riders with the best staff and equipment is something I’m really happy about and looking forward to," Herregodts said in a team press release.

"I am ready to give my maximum to grow in the team over the coming years.”

"Rune is a powerful rider who is now coming into his best years and we are proud to have him with us for the years to come," added Mauro Gianetti, UAE Team Emirates CEO.