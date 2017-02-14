Behind the scenes at Trek Segafredo - Podcast
Tracing the evolution from Leopard-Radioshack merger to international and dynamic force
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, we take you behind the scenes at Trek-Segafredo, the team of Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb and the former home of Fabian Cancellara.
Narrated by Dane Cash, and featuring interviews with team manager Luca Guercilena, sports director Dirk Demol and several of the riders, we take you inside the team during their winter training camp in Spain.
We look under the hood of the ambitious WorldTour team, tracing their roots from the merger between Leopard Trek and RadioShack-Nissan, all the way through to their present goals of winning the Tour de France and becoming the number one ranked team in the world.
In the podcast he talks about how he stamped a new identity on the team, his approach to transfers – touching on how close the team came to signing Vincenzo Nibali last year – and his hopes for 2017.
