Beckingsale auctions item for charity

Giant's Oli Beckingsale is auctioning off several items to raise money for the Springboard Opportunity Group charity, which provides support, learning and play facilities for children up to age five with special needs and their families in North Somerset, England.

"As a professional cyclist, I am lucky enough to get given a fair amount of bits and bobs that are limited edition or generally expensive. Normally it sits around in my garage or is given to friends or family, but I have decided to get some of the best bits that money cannot buy and auction them off to raise money for a charity called Springboard Opportunity Group," said the British cross country racer.

"Springboard does a fantastic job and I know this first hand as my eldest daughter Zoe has benefited from their support for the last year," said Beckingsale.

Beckingsale has been racing full-time for 12 years and has competed in three Olympic Games, won a Commonwealth Games silver medal and been the British national champion five times.

Beckingsale is auctioning a Rock Shox SID Beijing fork, a SID team fork with special graphics and given only to sponsored riders for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. There were a dozen or so made, and this a unique one as it also has the British flags on it. The lucky winner will also get a Team Great Britain Olympic T-shirt.

A second item for auction is a Giant British National Champion's jersey from the 2008 season. "This jersey was one of five that was printed for me for the 2008 season when I was National Champion," said Beckingsale. "It's unworn and cool as ice."

Finally, Beckingsale is auctioning a 2009 Giant Team skinsuit which was issued only to team members and is not otherwise for sale. This skinsuit is unworn and one of 10 made by American company Hincapie Clothing.

All three items are up for auction on the UK Ebay site until November 26.

