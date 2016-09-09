Bauer close to signing with Etixx-QuickStep

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 5 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jack Bauer after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jack Bauer checks behind as the leaders close in in the finish during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Jack Bauer after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jack Bauer celebrates his stage 5 win on the podium at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jack Bauer may have been tight-lipped on Thursday when he announced he had a new team for 2017 but Cyclingnews has learned that the 31-year-old is in the final negotiation stages with Etixx-QuickStep.

The New Zealander had just won stage 5 of the Tour of Britain, his first major individual win in Europe since turning professional.

Bauer has a reputation as one of the most hard-working, no-nonsense professionals in the WorldTour and Etixx-QuickStep's Patrick Lefevere told Cyclingnews that negotiations have reached a latter stage.

"We're close," he told Cyclingnews. "Riders we've talked to recently they've started winning so that changes things but we are close with Jack. We're still talking but yes it's close to being done."

After taking an impressive win on stage 5 of the Tour of Britain, Bauer told the media that he would be leaving his current team Cannondale-Drapac, saying, "I'll be leaving the team after five years. It's the team that I turned professional with, I've learned a lot, had some great experiences and started some great races with them and it's time to move on."

When asked who he would ride for in 2017, Bauer added: "I do, but that will become apparent in the next couple of weeks."

Cyclingnews contacted Bauer's agent but he would not confirm the rider's future. According to the agent, one other team have expressed interest in signing Bauer. He would not confirm the second option.