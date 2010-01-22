Batty joins Trek World Racing

Emily Batty is riding for Trek World Racing in 2010. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

Emily Batty signed with Trek World Racing for the 2010 season. The addition of the talented, young cross country star complete the team's 2010 roster. Like the team, the Canadian Batty will focus on World Cup racing.

"I'm so excited to be taking this next step in my racing career," said Batty. "I can't wait to get out there and continue to improve as an athlete."

For the past two years, Batty has raced for Trek Store Toronto. Though she will turn only 22 in June and remains in the Under 23 category, she's impressed many with finishes like a top-10 at the Offenburg World Cup in Germany.

"I have been so well supported by Trek Store Toronto and without them I wouldn't have been in the position to make this progression," said Batty of her former team. "With Trek World Racing there is a continuation of the equipment I love, and a lot of experience with the other riders and staff."

Batty will race primiarly in World Cups and the World Championships, which will take place on home soil in September at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec. She will commence her season with US Pro XCT races in Fontana and at Sea Otter, both in California. She'll also race the Swiss Bike Trophy Race in Bern in late June and various Canadian Cups and the Canadian National Championships.

Batty joins Swiss brothers Mathias and Lukas Flueckiger to bring the cross country roster up to three riders in addition to the team's four downhillers.

"I've gotten to know the Flu Brothers over the past season, and they seem like really great guys, very dedicated, and I'm honored to be riding the World Cup weekends with them."

"Emily is such a talent. She impressed me greatly with her ride in Offenburg last year and has endeared herself to fans and media alike all over the world," said Team Director Martin Whiteley.

"It's not often in women's cross country that relatively young riders show their potential so early in an elite field, but Emily has the poise, commitment and humility that will allow her to progress to a new level already in the short term."

"Trek is very pleased to complete its roster of top talent with Emily Batty. We're quite grateful to have a feeder program like Trek Store Toronto in place, and are very proud to be able to showcase Emily's Canadian-grown talent on a global scale," said Trek Brand Manager Michael Browne.

2010 Trek World Racing team

Cross country

Emily Batty (Canada)

Lukas Flueckiger (Switzerland)

Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland)

Downhill

Justin Leov (New Zealand)

Tracy Moseley (Great Britain)

Neko Mulally (United States)

Andrew Neethling (South Africa)