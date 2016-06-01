Barguil will continue Tour de France prep at Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Warren Barguil climbing at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Warren Barguil crosses the line for sixth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) waves from the podium (Image credit: ASO)

Warren Barguil will continue his Tour de France preparation later this month at the Tour de Suisse, where he will carry Giant-Alpecin's general classification hopes.

The 24-year-old was one of six Giant-Alpecin riders whose season was delayed after being involved in a pre-season training crash in Spain, but he returned to competition at the Volta a Catalunya. He was unable to finish Pais Vasco in April, but he stormed back during the Ardennes Classics, finishing 15th in Amstel Gold Race, ninth in Fleche Wallone and sixth in Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Barguil is currently training at altitude, according to his team.

The Tour de Suisse, which starts June 11 in Baar and finishes June 19 in Davos, features 19,622 meters of climbing over 1220.1km and should be a good test for the climbers hoping to make an impact at the French Grand Tour in July.

"The race profiles are varied and tough and it will be a great race for the team," said Giant-Alpecin coach Morten Bennekou. "We have two main goals for the Tour de Suisse: to aim for a good result in the general classification with Warren and to focus on stage results.

"Warren is currently at the team's altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada to prepare himself for the upcoming races," Bennekou said. "He has already shown this season that he can compete well on the toughest of climbs and we have a strong team to support him."

Barguil will be joined on the start line in Baar by Giant-Alpecin teammates Laurens ten Dam, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, Cheng Ji, Tobias Ludvigsson, Sam Oomen and Sindre Skjøstad Lunke.

"For stage results, there are no real flat stages and there are opportunities for the breakaways to stay until the finish, so we will look to take our chances where we can with Simon and Laurens," Bennekou said.

