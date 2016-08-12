Barguil confirmed in Giant-Alpecin's Vuelta a Espana line up

Image 1 of 7 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 21 Image 3 of 7 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 7 Didi the Devil gets more than he bargained for from Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giant-Alpecin team has confirmed its nine-rider Vuelta a Espana line up with a stage focused on challenging for stage wins. Giro d'Italia stage winner Nikias Arndt leads the sprint ambitions of the team with Warren Barguil to lead the charge in the mountains. Norwegian Sindre Skjøstad Lunke, 23, is the sole debutant in the line up.

"Our objective will be on stage results. Firstly in the sprints where there should be plenty of opportunities for a fast finish during the three weeks. In parallel, we will apply an offensive strategy when the stages become more difficult to target results from the breakaways," coach Luke Roberts said. "Finally with Warren, we will see how the race evolves to give him the best chances for stage success."

Giant-Alpecin enjoyed two stage wins at the Giro in May through Tom Dumoulin on stage 1 and Arndt on stage 21, and took stage wins at the Tour with Dumoulin on stages 9 and 13. While Dumoulin won't be returning to the race in 2016 after his breakthrough ride last year in which he won two stages, wore the red leader's jersey for six days and finished in sixth place overall.

John Degenkolb will miss the race, as he told Cyclingnews at the Arctic Race of Norway, deciding on an alternative route to the Worlds in Doha with compatriot Ardnt to be the number one fast man in Spain. The 24-year-old can count on a lead out train of Koen de Kort, Tom Stamsnijder, Tobias Ludvigsson and Zico Waeytens will

Barguil won two stages on his Vuelta a debut in 2013 and is looking to add to his tally with the team to support his chances in the mountains. American Chad Haga will also look for stage winning opportunities once the road goes up while Johannes Fröhlinger rounds out the squad as the road captain.

FRA) will focus on stage results in his third Vuelta appearance. The opportunists in the line-up include Chad Haga (USA) and Ludvigsson who are capable of proving their strength against the clock, and German road captain Johannes Fröhlinger will be using his experience to lead the team through the 21 stages, as he starts his 13th Grand Tour.

Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the Vuelta a Espana, starting August 20 with a 29.4km team time trial from Balneario Laias to Castrelo de Mino.

Giant-Alpecin for the 2016 Vuelta a Espana: Nikias Arndt (Ger), Warren Barguil (Fra), Koen De Kort (Ned), Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger), Chad Haga (USA), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor), Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) and Zico Waeytens (Bel).