Barguil and Degenkolb lead Giant-Shimano at Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) at the startline (Image credit: Tour of Poland) Image 2 of 3 John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Koen de Kort and Ramon Sinkeldam hit the cobbles in Belgium (Image credit: Giant Shimano)

Warren Barguil and John Degenkolb will lead Giant-Shimano at the Vuelta a España. Barguil is set to target the general classification for the first time in his career, while Degenkolb is looking for stage wins.

“We head into the Vuelta with two real objectives, firstly to help support Warren towards a good overall result in the race,” said Giant-Shimano's coach Christian Guiberteau. “As well as this, we want to target a sprint win but the opportunities for this outcome are few and far between. With John, together with others, we have good options for these stages.”

Barguil made his debut at the Vuelta a España last season, where he went on to take two stage wins. The two victories put the 22-year-old Frenchman into the spotlight. It was expected that he would line-up at this year’s Tour de France. However, the team decided to leave the Frenchman out so that he could continue his development away from the pressure of his home Grand Tour. Instead of stage victories, Barguil will be targeting a consistent performance in the general classification.

“I head to the Vuelta really motivated to try for a good result overall and together with the team have worked towards being in the best shape possible. We have a strong team here and I hope that I can progress and prove myself,” said Barguil.

Degenkolb returns to the race after skipping it last year. He will be looking to match the five victories he took in 2012. Degenkolb will be supported in the sprints by experienced lead-out man Koen de Kort, who was integral to Marcel Kittel’s success at the Tour de France.

Like several of the other team’s named for the Vuelta, Giant-Shimano is sending a predominantly young team. Second year professional Nikias Arndt returns to the race with Americans Lawson Craddock and Chad Haga, who turned professional this year. German rider Johannes Fröhlinger will act as road caption. Tobias Ludvigsson, who crashed out of the Giro d’Italia on a wet descent, and Ramon Sinkeldam complete the team.

Giant-Shimano for the Vuelta a España: Nikias Arndt, Warren Barguil, Lawson Craddock, John Degenkolb, Johannes Fröhlinger, Chad Haga, Koen De Kort, Tobias Ludvigsson, Ramon Sinkeldam (NED).