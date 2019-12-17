Bardiani CSF Faizanè opt for cyclamen and green kit to stand out in the 2020 peloton

Bardiani CSF Faizanè have revealed a garish cyclamen and bright green racing clothing, claiming it marks a new start for the Italian ProTeam and will help their riders be seen in the peloton. The cyclamen colour is traditionally the colour of the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia.

The bright new look sparked debate about jersey design on social media, with suggestions it could even be the worst kit in the 2020 peloton.



The Italia ProTeam has existed since 1982 under different guises and often races in bright colours. Last year the Bardiani-CSF kit was white, orange and green but veteran team manager Bruno Reverberi is hoping for better results in 2020 after just three victories in 2019. Bardiani CSF Faizanè will use Guerciotti bikes.



"In 2020 we expect an important step up from the team. We strengthened the sponsorship and our riders, while maintaining our philosophy," Reverberi said as the team completed its winter training camp.



The 20-rider roster includes Enrico Battaglin from Katusha-Alpecin, Matteo Pelucchi and Marco Benfatto from Androni Giocattoli, Sprinter Andrea Guardini has stepped down to Continental level with the Giotti Victoria Automotive team in Italy.



"We'll as a development team and that's why there still some green on our clothing. We also wanted to signal a change and look to the future. Thanks to our Italian partners Alé Cycling and Guerciotti we made a new jersey and a new bike with new colours, that for sure will make us stand out in the bunch."



Alé Cycling said the Bardiani CSF Faizanè riders would use their PR-S (Pro Racing System) clothing range.



"We've designed a unique jersey for the team. The base cyclamen colour evokes the great history and great moments of cycling history and we hope it brings good luck for the new season," Alé Cycling CEO Alessia Piccolo said.



Bardiani CSF Faizanè will use the lightweight Guerciotti E740 disc bike and the new Eureka Air Disc. The bikes will be equipped with Campagnolo Super Record 12v EPS disc components, Ursus TS37 and TS47 Evo wheels. Bars and stems are from Dedaelementi and saddles from Selle Italia.

🚴🏻‍♂️ 🚴🏻‍♂️ La nostra nuova maglia, la nostra nuova bici. 🙌🏻🇮🇹 È iniziata la rivoluzione ciclamino. 🚴🏻‍♂️📸📹 Divisa e bici 2020 del team Bardiani CSF Faizanè sono finalmente ufficiali! 🤩📺 Siete pronti a seguire i nostri nuovi colori?https://t.co/giPQeMIFvN pic.twitter.com/lFkrH4CeUJDecember 16, 2019

Bardiani-CSF? More like Barneyiani-CSF, am I right?! pic.twitter.com/AUjIUL9ZG4December 17, 2019