B&B Hotels p/b KTM unveil 2021 kit

B&B Hotels p/b KTM have unveiled their 2021 kit, adding black and white design to their 'glaz' teal jersey.

The ProTeam will race its fourth campaign next year, having been founded in 2018, and will once again be led by sprinter Bryan Coquard, climber Pierre Rolland, and Classics rider Jens Debusschere.

The new jersey symbolises the team's home region of Brittany, with the design representing the Armor (the Breton coast) and Argoat (the inland).

"Sincerely, this is the most successful jersey I have ever worn," said Rolland. "It's beautiful, refined, the sponsors are clearly visible. The result is sublime and that will make us wear it proudly.

"Our jersey is our second skin, the uniform that we will wear for more than three hundred days. It's a little bit like our costume of light and this one is resplendent."

For 2021, former co-sponsor Vital Concept has reduced its contribution, with the agricultural sales company going from a €2 million investment to just €300,000. As a result, B&B Hotel p/b KTM will have a budget reduction of 15 to 20 per cent, team manager Jérôme Pineau said in November.

"After an initial three-year cycle, the club has decided to call on its community, supporters and partners in Brittany to continue its growth," said kit designer Franz-Renan Joly. "It was the perfect opportunity to develop its visual identity and to make its belonging to the Brittany region even more visible.

"The black dots that complete this patchwork are the fruit of my emotions. A kind of bubbling, because everything comes crashing down. Like the remnants of a gust of wind which can be explained by the total freedom of creation that I enjoyed. I hope the result will live up to expectations."

In spite of the budget reduction, the team retains its top riders for 2021, including Coquard, Rolland, Debusschere as well as Cyril Gautier and Kris Boeckmans. Arthur Vichot and Tom-Jelte Slagter are among seven retirees, while eight riders have joined, including Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale).

The team made their Tour de France debut in 2020, taking two podium spots along the way, including Rolland's second place in Sarran and Coquard's third place in Lavaur.

They also took four wins during 2020, with Rolland winning a stage and the overall at the Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc, Coquard winning a stage at La Route d'Occitanie, and Johan Le Bon winning the Malaysian International Classic Race.