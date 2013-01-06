Ballan to be released from hospital in coming days

Image 1 of 2 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) celebrates winning stage 7 at the 2012 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Alessandro Ballan going back to the team cars. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Alessandro Ballan is set to be released from hospital in Spain in the coming days although it remains unclear as to when the former world champion will be able to return to racing.

Ballan suffered a double fracture of his left femur in a crash on the final day of BMC’s pre-Christmas training camp, and he also had to undergo emergency surgery to remove his spleen. The Italian has been in hospital in Denia since December 20.

"Once Alessandro is back in Italy, we'll make sure everything went well during the flight. Depending on the outcome of that evaluation, we can determine the next step in his rehabilitation,” said BMC chief medical officer Dr. Max Testa.

Ballan spent a week in intensive care before being moved to a normal hospital ward. BMC are already resigned to being without Ballan for the spring classics, although general manager Jim Ochowicz expressed his hope that the 33-year-old would be back in action as soon as possible.

“We are extremely pleased at the rapid progress that Alessandro has accomplished while under the excellent care of the Hospital Dénia Marina Salud," Ochowicz said. "We look forward to having him back in the races in the coming months."

Ballan himself admitted that he is simply looking forward to returning to his home in the Veneto, given that he has been away since the beginning of the BMC camp in December.

“Training camp started in mid-December and then I couldn't be home and together with my entire family for the holidays,” he said. “So I'm very appreciative of the support from Dr. (Dario) Spinelli and the BMC Racing Team and the medical care I received here in Spain. Plus, all the messages of encouragement have given me more strength every day."



