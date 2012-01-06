Bakelants replaces Hermans at Tour Down Under
RadioShack-Nissan rider pulls out with hip pain
Ben Hermans has to postpone his seasonal debut, due to pains in his hip. His place on the RadioShack-Nissan squad at the Santos Tour Down Under will be taken by Jan Bakelants.
“I have only been able train for three hours since December 15,” the 25-year-old Belgian told La Derniere Heure.
The problem first started at the team's training camp in Calpe last month. “The pain is so bad that I can't work out.”
No one is sure what the problem is. “I have undergone many tests, but the doctors can't find the cause,” he said. “I'm getting really worried.”
