Axeon Hagens Berman press officer Sean Weide dies suddenly aged 49

Axeon Hagens Berman press officer Sean Weide has died unexpectedly at the age of 49. Weide was found dead at his apartment in Omaha on Tuesday.

Weide had five daughters, who confirmed the passing of their father in a Facebook post.

"Sean's Princesses are sad to inform you that he was found dead in his apartment today. We are all saddened and will miss him immensely. We will keep all of you updated with more information as we plan his funeral. We love you, Dad!"

The Axeon Hagens Berman team wrote a brief message on Twitter. "It is with great sadness that we inform everyone our beloved Public Relations man Sean Weide passed away today. We are at a loss for words."

It has been a tough period for the team after their rider Chad Young died following a crash at the Tour of the Gila in April.

Weide was a longstanding member of the cycling community and had previously worked with BMC Racing, Team Type 1, and many others. Many team members and staff took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Weide.

BMC Rider Brent Bookwalter wrote: "You left us way too soon, my friend. It was a blessing and privilege to work alongside @seanweide and more importantly call him a friend. He re defined 'always there for you' and I can't think of a harder more passionate professional. Above all and first, a clearly loving father. My heart goes out to his 'Weide princesses'. We will miss and remember you, RIP Sean."

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the friends and family of Sean Weide.