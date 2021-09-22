Austrian road riders involved in road accident at World Championships
By Cyclingnews , Patrick Fletcher
Junior rider Leila Gschwentner taken to hospital
Riders from the Austrian national team have been involved in a road accident with a bus while studying the route of the World Championships road race in Belgium.
Leila Gschwentner, who was set to compete in Saturday's junior women's road race, has been taken to hospital, a member of Austria's coaching staff has confirmed to Cyclingnews.
At present, her injuries are unclear, but reports in the local Belgian press have made reference to a rider with 'multiple fractures'.
The accident happened in Leuven on Wednesday morning, as the Austrian riders went out to recon the 15km circuit that will form the basis for all the Worlds road races.
According to local media reports and a video posted on social media by the RobTV channel, the accident happened at a junction close to the circuit. The video also shows damage to the bus’ windscreen, suggesting there may have been significant contact with the rider.
According to Sporza, local police have confirmed the accident.
More to follow
