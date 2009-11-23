Australia's Roe to Livestrong in 2010

Tim Roe (Savings and Loans) leads the peloton on a climb heading into the final 30 kilometres of stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

At just 20 years of age, young Australian Timothy Roe faced an unusual problem at the end of his 2009 season. Despite the tough rider market that has developed over the past 18 months, in line with the decline of the global economy, Roe's successful season with Savings and Loans this season left him with a number of opportunities for 2010.

Roe, from Glenelg in South Australia, has decided to accept the offer that will place him in Lance Armstrong's Trek-Livestrong squad, alongside the likes of Taylor Phinney.

"Signing with Livestrong wasn't as easy as it seemed as I had other good offers that needed a lot of thought," Roe told Cyclingnews.com. "But in the end I felt that the professional support from Lance and his team, especially with Axel Merckx as the director sportif, was too good a opportunity to miss."

Roe will meet up with his 2010 teammates for the first time at Trek-Livestrong's training camp in the United States of America next month. "I am looking forward to meeting all the guys and Axel, maybe even Lance," he said.

Roe's domestic season this year included victory at the Tour of the Southern Grampians, stage wins on his way to third overall at the Mersey Valley Tour and a top five finish at the Tour of Gippsland. His results abroad included stage wins at Jelajah Malaysia and Tour de Korea, where he place third overall, and a second place on the Tour de Slovaquie's second stage.

Roe expects to learn more about his race program for next season at December's training camp. "At this stage the race schedule has not been decided although I think it will be similar to this year's with a expanded European program," he said.

Roe is naturally excited by the move to Armstrong's development squad. Like several other Australian riders, Roe has highlighted the Baby Giro as a big target for his 2010 season. A strong showing at the Italian race by Ritchie Porte this year helped the Tasmanian secure a professional contract with Saxo Bank for next year, a progression other youngsters from Down Under hope to emulate.

"I am really looking forward to doing a proper race program next year and racing the bigger Under 23 races, the Baby Giro will also be a big focus of mine next year," he said.

