Australian killed in crash during training

Will Robinson at the 2005 Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Tasmanian officials have identified the cyclist who was killed in a head-on collision with a bus on Saturday.

William Alexander Robinson, 21, the winner of the prestigious Burnie Wheelrace in January, was killed when he crossed the center line on a steep descent in North-West Tasmania and collided with the front of a motor coach traveling in the opposite direction.

Two other riders also hit the bus, but were treated at a local hospital and released.

Robinson received medical attention but died at the scene shortly after 11am on Saturday morning. According to reports, he was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

Robinson, survived by his parents David and Pennie, and three brothers, Tom, Edward and James, was remembered by his father in an interview with the Examiner.

"We are so close and so supportive of each other - and the main part of our family has been torn away from us," Robinson's father said, recalling his victory in the Burnie Wheelrace as the proudest moment of his son's cycling career.

"We have to keep Will's memory alive and remember him the way he was - and the champion he was."