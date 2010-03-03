Australian junior worlds downhill long team selected

Image 1 of 2 Troy Brosnan races to a win in the Under 19 Australian Men's Downhill Championship. (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 2 of 2 Emily Hockey did her best in the slippery conditions (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) announced eight riders who it nominated to the long team for the junior downhill at the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships being staged in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec, Canada from August 31 to September 5.

Australia has a strong tradition of performing well in the downhill at World Championships with Sam Hill having won the elite title in 2006 and 2007.

Although Hill is still only 24-years-of-age, there is a talented contingent of daredevil downhillers lining up behind him with South Australia's Troy Brosnan leading the charge.

Brosnan, the recently crowned Australian under 19 champion, is still just 16 years old, but is already considered a top prospect in downhill racing. This will be his first year at the World Championships and the expectations are high.

For the women, West Australia's Holly Baarspul will be looking to go two places better than her impressive bronze medal performance in the under 19 downhill at the 2009 World Championships.

The final team will be announced on Tuesday, June 29.

Australian Junior World Championship Downhill Long Team - Junior men

Troy Brosnan (2010 Australian Champion)

Daniel Lavis

Antony Moore

Ayden Wyber

Brandon Yrttiaho

Phillip Piazza

Australian Junior World Championship Downhill Long Team - Junior women

Holly Baarspul

Emily Hockey (2010 Australian Champion)