Aru motivated for Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Fabio Aru competes with the Italian national team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A fifth place overall at the Vuelta a España to go with his third place overall at the Giro d'Italia has Fabio Aru confident that he and his Italian teammates can do something special at the World Championships road race on Sunday.

Currently training with the national team in Bra, Piedmont, Aru told TuttoBici that he is excited for his first experience at the Worlds.

"I came from the Vuelta with a nice condition and I am ready to give the race my best," he said of the Spanish grand tour in which he also won two stages to go with the one stage win at the Giro in May to announce himself as a future Italian grand tour winner.

When asked what his role will be for the 254.8km race will be, Aru replied that it would become clearer closer to the day.

"We'll talk with [national coach Davide] Cassani," he explained. "For now I prefer not to say too much, not at least until Thursday when I can see the percorso for myself."

Leading the team will be this year's Tour de France champion and Aru's Astana teammate Vincenzo Nibali and the 24-year-old believes there is the right balance among the nine riders for Italy to claim its first medal since 2008 when Alessandro Ballan and Damiano Cunego went one-two in Varese.

"We are a good team led by a coach who is sending us all his enthusiasm," he added. "And I am convinced that we can do really well."