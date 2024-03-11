Arnaud De Lie to skip Milan-San Remo, changes Classics programme
Belgian 'not 100%' in Paris-Nice, adds two races this week to schedule
Arnaud De Lie, one of the top sprinters in the world will not be on the line at Milan-San Remo this Saturday after dropping out of Paris-Nice last week.
After crashing in Le Samyn earlier this month, De Lie was anonymous in Paris-Nice and only finished the first three stages.
According to Sporza, he will race the GP de Denain on Thursday and Bredene Koksijde Classic on Friday instead.
"We sat down together today and re-examined his program," sports manager Kurt Van de Wouwer explains to Sporza. "If you are not 100 percent, there is no point in travelling to Milan-San Remo. We suggested to Arnaud ourselves that he should scrap La Primavera and he agreed."
The new schedule will help De Lie, "first and foremost to gain competitive rhythm."
The 21-year-old has yet to notch up his first victory of the 2024 season after winning 10 races last season. His ambitions in the Classics include a debut in the Tour of Flanders.
He is expected to race the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem next week and Dwars door Vlaanderen in the days leading up to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix the next week.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.